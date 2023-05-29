scorecardresearch
Dhanush looks unrecognisable in long hair, beard; fans call him 'Baba Ramdev pro'

Dhanush looked unrcognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and beard at the airport.

Dhanush looks unrecognisable in long hair, beard
Dhanush with long hair and beard _ pic courtesy instagram

Star Dhanush looked unrcognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and beard at the airport. A Celebrity photographer took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Dhanush walking at the airport with in new look. The actor was seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt paired with black joggers and sunglasses.

The actor also obliged for a picture with a fan.

However, his new look caught the attention of many fans who likened the actor to Baba Ramdev.

One wrote: “Mujhe toh laga Baba Ramdev kapde pahen kar gaye.”

Another called him: “Baba Ramdev pro.”

“I think Baba Ramdev par biopic banne wali hai,” said a netizen.

One asked: “Baba Ramdev is that you?”

A fan wondered how the camera people recognised the actor.

“How did people recognise him in his new avatar… He is completely unrecognisable.”

It is not clear if this is a look for his upcoming film ‘Captain Miller’, where is reportedly be playing dual roles. He will be seen as a father and a son. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

The actor will soon reunite with director Mari Selvaraj for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film.

Pic. Sourcedhanushkraja
