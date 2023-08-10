scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Excitement over Rajinikanth's entry scene in 'Jailer' causes Mumbai theatre to pause the film

Rajinikanth fans were seen cheering for the superstar during his whistle-worthy entry scene in the film 'Jailer',

By Agency News Desk

Rajinikanth fans were seen cheering for the superstar during his whistle-worthy entry scene in the film ‘Jailer’, which lead to pausing the movie in a theatre in Mumbai. A video was captured on X, formerly called Twitter, by a fan who was present at the theatre and displayed a short clip of how the movie was suddenly paused in the hall as everyone suddenly stood up and started cheering out loud and clapping.

Just the stylish entry of the 72-year-old on screen caused the theatre in a big screen in Sion, Mumbai to pause.

This marks actually a rare occurrence because while in Tamil speaking areas of India, particularly Chennai or Madurai this is a known phenomenon, Rajinikanth though loved across all of India, and is considered the master of swag has never received this level of appreciation.

After that, the hall went silent as Rajnikanth’s character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian simply started to speak before he suddenly begins his killing spree which excited audiences to no end.

South Indian cinema has gained a lot of traction in the Hindi belt in recent years, though this level of applause in a theatre in Mumbai was a genuine surprise. In addition, due to the film also having other big stars like Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannah Bhatia, ‘Jailer’ exploded even further.

The story of the movie follows Muthuvel Pandian, a simple looking family man and former jailer whose simple looks veils his lethal killer instincts as he tracks down a powerful gang leader who has escaped from jail, leading Muthuvel to slaughter as many as he can before nabbing the gangster. In the midst of all this, his wife asks if Muthuvel has taken things overboard, though he merely smiles and says that it’s a bit too late to stop now.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner joins Somerset for last three games of County Championship
Next article
BWF World C'ships draw: Sindhu, Chirag-Satwik get first-round bye; unseeded Srikanth to open against Nishimoto
This May Also Interest You
News

Alia: 'We come from a school of thought that woman-led action film won't do well'

Sports

BWF World C'ships draw: Sindhu, Chirag-Satwik get first-round bye; unseeded Srikanth to open against Nishimoto

Sports

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner joins Somerset for last three games of County Championship

Sports

Franck Kessie leaves FC Barcelona to join Al-Ahli

Technology

WHO designates 'Eris' Covid strain 'variant of interest' as cases rise globally

News

Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Animal’: ‘It’s very different, something I’d have never imagined myself doing’

Review

Movie Review | Jailer | A Rajinikanth entertainer

Technology

India's e-commerce industry witness 26% order volume growth in FY23: Report

Sports

Umran Malik is very young and has lot of years ahead of him, says Brian Lara

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Ro Lain De Song Lyrics starring  Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

14-year-old rapper Lil Tay dies along with elder brother Jason Tian

Technology

Metaverse could reach up to $900 bn by 2030: Report

Technology

Infosys to set up UP's first Makers Lab at AKTU

News

Yami Gautam on 'OMG 2': 'It's my first film on the big screen after the pandemic'

Technology

Researchers find microplastics in human heart tissues before, after surgical procedures

News

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version fifth album '1989'

News

Vikrant Massey gives a 'restart' after being '12th Fail' in film's teaser

Sports

Guys got a bit fed up and decided it was time to go, says Steve Smith on post-Ashes meet-up with England

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US