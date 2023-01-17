scorecardresearch
Fahadh Faasil shares theatrical trailer of Malayalam film ‘Thankam’

The theatrical trailer of Malayalam movie 'Thankam' was released on Tuesday by acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, who is also producer of the film.

By News Bureau
Fahadh Faasil in Saheed Arafath film Thankam _ pic courtesy yt

Faasil, who was recently seen in 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Vikram', released the trailer on his Facebook page, wishing the team success.

‘Thankan’ is directed by Saheed Arafath with a star cast featuring Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Gireesh Kulkarni, and a number of Marathi, Hindi and Tamil actors.

Bhavana Studios, the makers of ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘JOJI’, partnered by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran, is all set to release the upcoming crime drama worldwide on January 26.

‘Thankam’ has been penned by national-award winning Syam Pushkaran, who had earlier scripted the much-acclaimed ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’, ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘JOJI’.

The movie marks the debut of Gireesh Kulkarni (‘Dangal’, ‘Ugly’) in a south Indian movie. The trailer shows Gireesh playing a Maharashtra police officer, who along with his team is investigating a case involving a Malayali in Tamil Nadu. The major part of the movie has been shot extensively in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.

Gautham Shankar handles the cinematography of the film. The music is by Bijibal, editing by Kiran Das, and art direction by Gokul Das.

