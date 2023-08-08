scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Fahadh Faasil smokes with swag in new poster from 'Pushpa 2'

Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, and on the occasion, the makers of his upcoming highly anticipated film 'Pushpa: The Rule' dropped his look from the film, sending his fans in frenzy.

By Agency News Desk
Fahadh Faasil smokes with swag in new poster from 'Pushpa 2'
Fahadh Faasil smokes with swag in new poster from 'Pushpa 2'

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, and on the occasion, the makers of his upcoming highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ dropped his look from the film, sending his fans in frenzy. In the first part of the film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released in December 2021 and became a massive blockbuster, Fahadh essayed the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, a cop who is set to have a major showdown with the titular character of Pushpa – Pushparaj in the second part of the film.

The poster features the actor in a bald look smoking a cigarette with swag as he dons a leather jacket rounded up with a pair of sunglasses and ear piercing. The poster has a monotone colour fill of blood red shade.

The makers further jotted down the caption while wishing Fahadh Faasil, “Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the Massively talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy BirthdayBhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance (sic)”.

Fahadh left an indelible mark on the audience with his performance of the antagonist in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, and now with its sequel, the stage is set for an epic clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is known to have taken the box-office by storm during the third wave of the pandemic in India when the theatres were majorly shut across the Indian cities to curb the spread of the contagion.

The film still managed to beat the likes of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’ and emerged as a winner on the box-office.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will see Sukumar reprising his role as the director and also stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is set for its release on December 22, 2023.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ardhendu Bose, nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose passes away
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve sits on Abhishek Malhan’s lap
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Leagues Cup: Messi's Inter Miami to face Charlotte in last eight

Technology

Education dept in US state reveals data breach spanning 16 years

News

Sumeet to take stand against Shagun for her husband's real identity in 'Meet'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve sits on Abhishek Malhan’s lap

News

Ardhendu Bose, nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose passes away

Sports

Nasser Hussain urges England women's team to keep evolving in pursuit of Australia

Technology

IN-SPACe may be looking at 130 satellites, but need more than that: Experts

Technology

Boeing postpones 1st Starliner astronaut launch for NASA to 2024

News

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after battle with fatal neurological condition

News

Prem opens up on his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan: Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal

Technology

Apple Music gets new algorithmic 'Discovery Station'

News

Abhijeet Sawant revisits his timeless melody 'Lafzon Mein' in collaboration with Mayur Jumani

News

Ridley Scott regrets choosing to helm 'Alien: Covenant' over 'Blade Runner' sequel

Technology

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away due to cardiac arrest

News

Navneet Malik as negative lead in 'The Freelancer': Determined to make big impact

Sports

Sports Ministry to fund 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship in Budapest

News

Hrithik Roshan on 'Koi… Mil Gaya': 'Rohit' helped me reconnect with my innocence, vulnerabilities

News

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Mick Jagger

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US