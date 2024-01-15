Gippy Grewal’s ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ announced

Gippy Grewal’s directorial ‘Ardaas’ is all set for its 3rd franchise titled ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’. After the two consecutive successful franchise of the film, the third one is going on floor in Chandigarh today. The film starring Gippy Grewal himself along with Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Guggi and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh is produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak and Divay Dhamija and presented under banners Panorama Studios and Humble Motion Pictures.

Like the earlier two franchises, Ardaas Sarbat de Bhale di will also be a socially relevant family drama high on emotions while being entertaining.

Says Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, “After Carry On Jattiye, this is our second association with Gippy Grewal. He is a fantastic actor, producer and director who is the flag bearer of good content and is helping putting Punjabi cinema on a global map. We have had a wonderful experience working with him. Ardaas 3 being his directorial is all the more special.”

Actor, Filmmaker Gippy Grewal said, “Ardaas is very close to my heart as I became a director with this film. Audiences have given the franchise much love and I feel an added responsibility towards them, to give them a film that will entertain and touch a chord with them. It’s not a film for me, it’s an emotion and I am glad to partner with Panorama Studios for the film.”

The film will be shot in a start to finish schedule and will release later this year.

With two releases last year, Gippy Grewal is gearing up for an eventful year with Warning 2 slated to release on 2nd February while, Jatt Nuu Chudail and Carry on Jattiye has already finished its shoot.

Last year Grewal’s Carry On Jatta 3 became a monstrous hit with the film grossing over 100 crores at the box office worldwide, becoming the first Punjabi film to do so.