Hunt for Pushpa begins: Makers release intriguing video on sequel

'Pushpa - The Rise' was the first blockbuster that brought audiences back to theatres in 2021.

By News Bureau

Post-covid, ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ was the first blockbuster that brought audiences back to theatres in 2021.

Two years later, as if to whet the anticipation for the sequel of the Allu Arjun starrer, the production house has released a video clip leaving netizens buzzing with the curious question: Where is Pushpa?

The cryptic video narrates that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati, and is now untraceable.

The makers Mytri Movies, have promised fans an answer to this question: where is Pushpa, with a unique concept video “The Hunt for Pushpa” to be released on the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Birthday.

