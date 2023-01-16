scorecardresearch
'I am a godless man, but…': Kamal's letter overwhelms Rishab Shetty

By News Bureau

Amid the box office success and critical recognition from several quarters, Kantara’ star and director Rishab Shetty is exulting over the letter of appreciation he has received from legendary actor Kamal Haasan earlier this year.

Previously, too, Kamal Haasan had complimented Rishab Shetty when the latter had called on him.

Rishab Shetty has framed the letter and posted it on his social media handle. The South Indian acting legend, popularly known as the ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ (‘hero of the world’), has complimented Rishab’s adroit handling of the concept of God in the movie.

“I’m a godless man, yet I understand the need for one in most,” Kamal Haasan wrote. “I truly believe compassion is missing in gods depicted in most of our mythology. We of the Dravidian stock are a matriarchal society. That is seen in the last scene of your film where God behaves like a mother rather than a testosterone father that he had started of as.”

He also goes on to remind Rishab Shetty of the glorious cinematic heritage of south Indian cinena. “There are many unspoken subtexts that even you may not have intended but other minds will discover. That is how a work of art gains the status of a classic.

“I know you could not have seen a film called ‘Nirmalyam’ by [the Malayalam maestro] M.T. Vasudevan. Your film has shades of that classic. Your cinematic DNA has many forefathers you may not know but remember that the cinematic language you speak came from them.”

Initially, releasing in Kannada, Rishabh Shetty helmed and starred ‘Kantara’ soon went on to capture the country’s imagination. Kamal Haasan wished Rishab more success with his future projects.

“As I told you over the phone, destroy the records created by ‘Kantara’ with your next film. There is nothing called luck for those who deserve it,” the letter concluded.

Taking to his social media handle, Rishab expressed his joy in the caption: “It means a lot to receive such a lovely message from Legend of Indian Cinema. Too overwhelmed and awestruck to see this surprise gift from Kamal sir. Thanks a ton for this precious gift sir.”

Recently, ‘Kantara’ has made it to the Academy Awards qualification list in the categories of Best Picture and Best Actor, which means it is eligible to be voted upon by Oscar members and make its way to the main nominations.

‘Kantara’ was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14, respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda of Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G. in pivotal roles.

