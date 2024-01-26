HomeRegionalNewsJasmine Bhasin indulges in mouthwatering Punjab ‘naashta’

Jasmine Bhasin indulges in mouthwatering Punjab ‘naashta’

Jasmine Bhasin shared a yummy glimpse of her ‘naashta’, which includes ‘chaa, pinni, and anada paratha’.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Jasmine Bhasin
Jasmine Bhasin_pic courtesy news agency

 Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently in Punjab for the shooting of her upcoming movie ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’, on Friday shared a yummy glimpse of her ‘naashta’, which includes ‘chaa, pinni, and anada paratha’.

‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ marks Jasmine’s fourth film in the Punjabi film industry after her debut ‘Honeymoon’.

The third chapter in the ‘Ardaas’ series, will feature Jasmine as Bani.

Taking to Instagram stories, Jasmine, who enjoys 8.4 million followers on the social media, dropped a no-makeup selfie.

In the picture, she is wearing a yellow sweatshirt, her hair is open, while she is sitting in a car.

The ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ fame actress is flaunting her natural glow.

The click is captioned as: “#nomakeupselfie #nofilterneeded”.

The other picture gives a sneak peek into Jasmine’s breakfast in Punjab.

The photo shows a spread of chaa, pinni, and anada paratha, kept in her vanity. There is also a fun glimpse of ‘magic pops’.

The picture is captioned as: “naashta when in Punjab”.

Meanwhile, Jasmine is also gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Warning 2’ with Gippy Grewal on February 2.

She also has ‘Carry on Jattiye’ in the pipeline.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
