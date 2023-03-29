scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

Jayaraaj & Suresh Gopi join hands again after 27 years in a yet-to be named Yoodlee film that will also feature stars like Shine Tom Chacko, Aneswara Ranjan and B S Avinash

By Glamsham Editorial
Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after 'Kaliyattam' for their next untitled film
Suresh Gopi

After the critical and commercial success of the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali thriller ‘Kaapa’, Yoodlee films begins the shoot of another Malayalam film. This film brings together acclaimed director Jayaraaj and actor Suresh Gopi. The duo had memorably collaborated in the 1997 hit ‘Kaliyattam’ which had undertones of a Shakesperaean tragedy, was a major cinematic milestone and had won them both a National Award each.

Both Jayaraaj & Suresh Gopi are ready to join hands again as they collaborate after 27 years in a yet-to be named Yoodlee film that will also feature stars like Shine Tom Chacko, Aneswara Ranjan and B S Avinash of ‘KGF-Chapter 2’ fame.

Says Jayaraaj, “Both of us were looking for a good script to collaborate again and we are really happy we finally have one. We are glad that Yoodlee films saw merit in this project and are on board. The shoot has started and everyone is thrilled about how the story is shaping up. We are all doing our best to create what we hope will be a landmark film.”

Agrees Suresh Gopi and adds, “With time, both Jayaraaj and I have amassed a lot of experience but memories of ‘Kaliyattam’ have remained with us and even in the hearts of the audience. The desire to create another milestone has remained with us and we finally have a perfect script. I am looking forward to working with a very talented cast and crew.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, “We have wanted to work with the combo of Jayaraaj and Suresh Gopi for a while and when this film came to us, we decided to make it without second thoughts. We are sure this film will give the audience an experience to remember.”

Previous article
Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport
Next article
Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan
This May Also Interest You
News

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

News

Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

News

Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

News

Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

News

Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Health & Lifestyle

Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi

News

Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

News

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia recollects Bollywood biggies advising against working with actress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for her role in ‘Baalveer 3’

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

News

Big B shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line

Health & Lifestyle

New ultra-thin sensor may help you detect Covid & flu in just 10 secs

Health & Lifestyle

8,000 steps at least once a week can avert death risk: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: It'll be harder on the players with much more travel, admits Ricky Ponting

Others

Het Patel: A talented young child who is captivating the entertainment industry

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US