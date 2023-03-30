scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Jeet's Bengali-Hindi film 'Chengiz' his first to be about the underworld

Jeet said that his role in 'Chengiz' is different from what he has done before. He will be seen playing a stylish and ruthless mafia, Chengiz.

By News Bureau
Jeet's Bengali-Hindi film 'Chengiz' his first to be about the underworld
Bengali star Jeet in Chengiz _ pic courtesy instagram

Bengali star Jeet has said that his role in the film ‘Chengiz’ is completely different from what he has done before. In the film, the popular Bengali actor will be seen playing a stylish and ruthless mafia, Chengiz.

The film is about the underworld in Kolkata between the 70s and mid-90s. It is Jeet’s first film that revolves around the underworld and also the first Bengali film to be released in Hindi and Bengali simultaneously.

While Jeet has been part of romantic, comedy and action films, this movie is entirely different from how he has been portrayed before.

Talking about his role, the actor said: “It was really exciting to step into Chengiz’s world which is very unlike anything I’ve attempted before. He is ruthless, he is lethal and takes the audience through the underworld arena, a first in my career thus far.”

Jeet’s notable projects include ‘Saathi, ‘Nater Guru’, ‘Sangee’, ‘Bandhan’, ‘Yuddho’, ‘Jor’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dui Prithibi’, ‘Boss: Born to Rule’ and ‘The Royal Bengal Tiger’, among others.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, ‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly, who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay.

Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is all set for release on April 21.

Previous article
IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar to captain SRH in their opening match in Markram's absence: Report
Next article
Late actor Satish Kaushik to be seen in 'Mirg' along with Raj Babbar
This May Also Interest You
News

'Never a dull moment': Abhishek Bhalerao on working with Sonakshi, Gulshan

News

Telugu star Varun Tej reveals new look from his Bollywood debut film

News

Director Venu Yeldandi’s movie ‘Balagam’ gets two LACA awards

Sports

Women's Hockey League (U21): Pritam Siwach foundation, SAI, Sports Hostel, Odisha win

Sports

IPL 2023: Fan parks return after 2019; set to cover 45 cities across the country

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings name Akash Singh as replacement for injured Mukesh Choudhary

Sports

IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting expects Yash Dhull, Aman Khan to be the stars for Delhi Capitals

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal exposure to pet cats or dogs may cut food allergies in babies

Sports

Jonny Bairstow could keep wickets for Yorkshire ahead of The Ashes

News

Aditya jams with Jubin, Mithun Sharma in Allah De Bande song teaser

News

Aditya Roy Kapur explains how he pigeonholed dual roles in 'Gumraah'

Sports

IWL 2022-23: 16 teams divided into two groups; opening match on April 25

Health & Lifestyle

Chile detects 1st human case of H5N1 bird flu

Sports

Cricket: FanCode to exclusively livestream the Netherlands' tour of South Africa

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans aim to start title defence on a bright note against CSK (preview)

News

'Bholaa' actor Lokesh Mittal shares his 'fun-filled moments' with Ajay, Tabu

Sports

Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth progress to the quarterfinals; Malvika gives walkover to Marin

News

Taylor Swift makes little girl's day, signs letter from her during concert

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US