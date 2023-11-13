scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Jhimma 2' trailer packs hilarious punch as ladies reunite for an exhilarating trip

The trailer of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Jhimma 2’ has been unveiled and it shows women from different backgrounds reuniting for a trip and how they try to make their way around in a new place.

By Agency News Desk
'Jhimma 2' trailer packs hilarious punch as ladies reunite for an exhilarating trip _pic courtesy news agency
'Jhimma 2' trailer packs hilarious punch as ladies reunite for an exhilarating trip _pic courtesy news agency

The trailer of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Jhimma 2’ has been unveiled and it shows women from different backgrounds reuniting for a trip and how they try to make their way around in a new place.

The film’s trailer launch was attended bydirector Hemant Dhome, actors Suhas Joshi, Nirmitee Sawant, Suchitra Bandekar, Kshitee Jog, Sayali Sanjeev, Rinku Rajguru, Shivani Surve, Siddharth Chandekar and producer Aanand L Rai.

Actresses Rinku Rajguru and Shivani Surve are new additions to the team of ‘Jhimma’.

The film will revolve around Indu’s (Suhas Joshi) 75th birthday celebrations.

Speaking about ‘Jhimma 2’, Hemant said: “Seven women from different backgrounds and with different personalities are getting ready for a trip again. The binding factor is the love they have for each other. ‘Jhimma 2’ will speak volumes about finding happiness and one’s individuality. I am sure those women who had planned a trip after watching Jhimma will plan another one after watching this one.”

Producer Aanand L Rai said: “ ‘Jhimma 2’ is special to me, not because it’s a sequel of a successful movie. It’s special to me because of the people who made it. Heartwarming and happy cast and crew is bound to tell a heartwarming feel good story. I am sure it’s going to get lots of love from its audience.”

Presented by Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai in association with Colour Yellow Productions, the film is a Chalchitra Mandalee production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Kshitee Jog, directed by Hemant Dhome.

‘Jhimma 2’ is set to arrive in cinemas on November 24.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pramod Bhagat secures gold at Japan Para-Badminton International 2023
Next article
Men's ODI WC: India's bowling unit is a complete package, fit for every challenge, says Paras Mhambrey
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US