'Jhimma 2' trailer packs hilarious punch as ladies reunite for an exhilarating trip

The trailer of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Jhimma 2’ has been unveiled and it shows women from different backgrounds reuniting for a trip and how they try to make their way around in a new place.

The film’s trailer launch was attended bydirector Hemant Dhome, actors Suhas Joshi, Nirmitee Sawant, Suchitra Bandekar, Kshitee Jog, Sayali Sanjeev, Rinku Rajguru, Shivani Surve, Siddharth Chandekar and producer Aanand L Rai.

Actresses Rinku Rajguru and Shivani Surve are new additions to the team of ‘Jhimma’.

The film will revolve around Indu’s (Suhas Joshi) 75th birthday celebrations.

Speaking about ‘Jhimma 2’, Hemant said: “Seven women from different backgrounds and with different personalities are getting ready for a trip again. The binding factor is the love they have for each other. ‘Jhimma 2’ will speak volumes about finding happiness and one’s individuality. I am sure those women who had planned a trip after watching Jhimma will plan another one after watching this one.”

Producer Aanand L Rai said: “ ‘Jhimma 2’ is special to me, not because it’s a sequel of a successful movie. It’s special to me because of the people who made it. Heartwarming and happy cast and crew is bound to tell a heartwarming feel good story. I am sure it’s going to get lots of love from its audience.”

Presented by Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai in association with Colour Yellow Productions, the film is a Chalchitra Mandalee production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Kshitee Jog, directed by Hemant Dhome.

‘Jhimma 2’ is set to arrive in cinemas on November 24.