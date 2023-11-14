Jr NTR’s 'Devara' team resumes shooting after Diwali break

After taking a long pause with the Diwali celebrations, and festivities, global star Jr NTR’s film ‘Devara’ has resumed production, and is now going forward with its shooting once again, as the team is now focusing on wrapping up some of the feature’s most epic parts.

Taking to their X account, the filmmakers issued a statement: “After a brief festival break, our hardworking team is back on sets for another epic schedule. ‘Devara Part 1’ – A big screen extravaganza unveiling on April 5th, 2024”.

Some snippets of the film’s shooting were earlier revealed which showcased many junior artistes acting as enemies, with the stuntmen choreographing a scene which is meant to be a bloody action scene where Jr NTR is apparently meant to be standing over a pile of corpses.

The film had given its last shooting update in October when they announced the commencement of the movie’s shoot in Goa.

Using the state’s serene beauty to its advantage, some of the biggest scenes of ‘Devara’ will be shot in Goa.

Initially meant to be a one-part film, director Siva Kortala later went on to reveal that ‘Devara’ will be split into two parts due to its massive runtime, its intricate storytelling, and its overall aesthetic canvas which was meticulously detailed.

As such, the story kept on getting bigger and more detailed with its exploring canvas, Koratala ended up dividing the film into two parts in order to do justice to its narrative and setting.

‘Devara’ is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.