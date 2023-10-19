JSK unveils first glimpse of his directorial debut film, crime drama ‘Fire’

Tamil actor J. Satish Kumar (JSK) has unveiled the first glimpse of his directorial debut feature, ‘Fire’, which features a star cast of Balaji Murugadoss, Gayathri Shan, Sakshi Agarwal and Rachita Mahalakshmi.

The teaser mainly shows Balaji playing a hedonistic, muscular, criminal playboy whose life revolves around drugs, money, booze, and women.

Shown smoking while sitting atop a mountain of money, the actor is shown smoking weed before driving down a main road in Chennai as the police are investigating a brutal murder whose clips are shown in a Tamil newspaper.

Befuddled by what they have seen, the police ask for prompt investigation while also asking for the aid of the forensics department in uncovering the murder.

Meditating and then exercising, Balaji is ripped and goes out to party in a bar where women throw themselves at him. Taking one to his house, after spending the night with her, the actor’s bed is stacked with money while he laughs and lights up a cigar.

While next to nothing is known about the plot as most of the details are under wraps, the feature is supposedly a neo noir crime thriller film and focused on both the underworld, as well as a police manhunt in a largely bleak setting.

The script was also penned by the National Award winning actor-producer with cinematography by Sathish G., and music by D.K. The glimpse was announced by JSK on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Currently under production, there is no given date for the film’s trailer or its expected release date. But given the high production value, the movie appears to be a power-packed thrill ride.