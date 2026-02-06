Kamal Haasan Shocks Rajya Sabha With Kalki 2898 AD Dialogue—Netizens Can’t Believe This Moment

Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan made a striking debut in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, instantly grabbing national attention with a speech that blended politics, philosophy, and cinema. Several clips from his address have since gone viral, with netizens particularly surprised by his unexpected reference to a dialogue from Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

During his maiden speech in Parliament, Kamal Haasan spoke passionately about democracy, governance, and the impermanence of political power. Urging collective responsibility, he said, “Come help us, give it our democratic energy to move forward. Or stay out of the way of this democratic republic.”

The moment that truly set social media abuzz came when he switched to Telugu and quoted a powerful line:

“Jagannatha ratha chakralu vastunnayi vastunnayi. Nenu em cheptunnano, Telugu valaki ardham avtundi,”

which translates to, “The wheels of Lord Jagannatha’s chariot are coming. Telugu people will understand what I mean.”

The line is famously associated with Kamal Haasan’s character Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD. Drawing a political parallel, the actor added that democracy, like a juggernaut, must roll over differences but should never crush people. He emphasized that no individual or government is immortal, stating that no regime in history has ever achieved permanent rule—and none ever will.

For context, the dialogue originates from the pre-climax of Kalki 2898 AD and was penned by legendary revolutionary Telugu poet Sri Sri. The line symbolizes sweeping social change and the inevitable fall of injustice and inequality. When the film released, audiences were puzzled by the antagonist delivering such a revolutionary verse.

Addressing this earlier, director Nag Ashwin had clarified that the line reflected the character’s philosophy. “You’ll see more of him in part two,” Ashwin said, adding that the dialogue wasn’t meant to carry meanings beyond its surface context.

Released on June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the lead, became one of the year’s biggest box-office successes. The film ended on a gripping cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the sequel—now with renewed interest, thanks to Kamal Haasan’s dramatic crossover from cinema to Parliament.