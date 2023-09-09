scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer ‘Chandramukhi 2’ release deferred

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’ has been postponed due to “technical delays.”

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’ has been postponed due to “technical delays.” Lyca Productions took to Instagram where they announced that the film will now release on September 28.

The production house shared a video with the new release date and captioned it: “Chandramukhi-2 release date has been pushed to September 28 due to technical delays. Vettaiyan & Chandramukhi will be back fiercer than ever.”

The film, directed by P. Vasu, was first scheduled to hit the theaters on September 15.

‘Chandamukhi 2’ is the sequel of ‘Chandramukhi’, which was released in 2005 starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. It revolves around a woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder that affects a family, and a psychiatrist who intends to solve the case while risking his life.

‘Chandramukhi’ is an official remake of director’s own Kannada film Apthamitra (2004) which is the adaptation of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993)

Currently ruling the screens is Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan’. It raked in over Rs 100 crore in just two days of release beating his last release ‘Pathaan’.

17
