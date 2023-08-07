scorecardresearch
Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana Raghavendra dies of cardiac arrest in Bangkok

Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor-singer Vijay Raghavendra, passed away in Bangkok

Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor-singer Vijay Raghavendra, passed away in Bangkok after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. She had gone to Bangkok for holiday. Vijay has extensively worked in the Kannada film industry and belongs to a film family. He is the cousin of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who also passed away due to cardiac arrest in October 2021.

Spandana, who hailed from Bangalore, was the daughter of the decorated police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police B.K. Shivaram. She married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007.

Spandana reportedly complained of chest pain, after which she was rushed to the hospital where she passed away on Monday. Family sources said that she had low blood pressure and cardiac arrest.

Vijay Raghavendra’s family are making arrangements to fly the body of the deceased back to Bangalore, after which her last rites will take place.

Spandana is survived by Vijay and their son, Shourya.

Vijay, who made his debut as a child artiste in ‘Chalisuva Modagalu’ was feted with 2016 Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for the movie ‘Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja’. He was the winner of the first season of ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ and also served as a judge in the reality show ‘Dance Karnataka Dance’.

