scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife passes away in Bangkok, CM Siddaramaiah condoles

Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana succumbed to heart attack at a hospital in Bangkok on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra's wife passes away in Bangkok, CM Siddaramaiah condoles
Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra's wife passes away in Bangkok, CM Siddaramaiah condoles

Popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana succumbed to heart attack at a hospital in Bangkok on Monday. Spandana was on tour with her husband Vijay. Though she was immediately shifted to the hospital, Spandana died. Family sources explained that the body of Spandana will reach Bengaluru on Tuesday. The postmortem of her body will be conducted in Bangkok today. The death of Spandana, who is in her late 30’s has shocked the film industry. She had also acted in films and she is the daughter of decorated senior police officer B.K. Shivaram.

The doctors said that Spandana had suffered massive cardiac arrest resulting in her death.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated: “The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram.”

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that he is shocked after hearing about the demise of Spandana. “I pray to God that her soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram in this moment of grief.”

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Harry Styles' superhero movie shelved by Marvel
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says ‘Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dono bade baap players the’
This May Also Interest You
News

Gulshan Grover has his wish granted with his role in Hindi version of 'Breaking Bad'

Technology

Zoom ends WFH for workers, users on X react asking 'if the firm has an office'

Technology

LG launches new line-up of gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate in India

Sports

Marriage will not hamper my career as a cricketer, says Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wife Utkarsha

News

Ryan Gosling helps elderly woman during beach outing with family

News

Gal Gadot on 'Heart Of Stone': Liked being involved in the story from the very beginning

Sports

Kylian Mbappe will not train with PSG's first team squad amid contract stand-off

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players list for Season 10

Technology

Threads rolling out 'Your likes' option

News

Jeremy Allen White moves on from divorce, spotted with Ashley Moore

Technology

Tech Mahindra appoints Atul Soneja as Chief Operating Officer

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says ‘Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dono bade baap players the’

News

Harry Styles' superhero movie shelved by Marvel

Sports

Montreal Tigers roar to victory, clinch GT20 Canada season three title with thrilling last-ball win

News

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana Raghavendra dies of cardiac arrest in Bangkok

News

Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at young age

Sports

Intensity & hunger to win needs to be far more: Venkatesh Prasad slams Indian T20 side

News

Lizzo loses nearly 220K Instagram followers after sexual harassment claims

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US