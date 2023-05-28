scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty appeals for Film City in Bengaluru

Actor-director-writer-producer Rishab Shetty, who became an overnight sensation after "Kantara", made an appeal at a public forum for a Film City in Bengaluru.

By Agency News Desk
'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty appeals for Film City in Bengaluru
Kantara | Rishab Shetty _ pics couretsy instagram

Actor-director-writer-producer Rishab Shetty, who became an overnight sensation after “Kantara”, made an appeal at a public forum for a Film City in Bengaluru. Rishab was invited as a panelist for the 9th Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave hosted by the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information to cast light on how Yuva Shakti, the powerful force of India’s youth, is igniting a transformative wave across the nation.

It was here that Rishab spoke about how the industry is getting support from the government and also put forward the request to have a Film City in Bengaluru.

The theme of this year’s conclave, ‘Yuva Shakti: Galvanizing India’, was addressed by each of the six panelists and Rishab was the only representative from entertainment and cinema.

While addressing his request, Rishab said, “Reaching the audience is one challenge and we are getting support from the government. But there’s also a need to have a Film City in Bengaluru.”

At the conclave, Rishab was joined by Oyo Rooms Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Patiala gharana musician Amaan Ali Bangash, former Indian hockey player and national captain, Viren Rasquinha, CAXpert co-founder Yashodhara Bajoria, and boxer Akhil Kumar.

The phenomenal success of “Kantara” ensured it not only emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and 2022’s third highest-grossing film across India, but also resulted in the Karnataka government announcing a monthly allowance for Bhoota Kola performers aged over 60 years.

Rishab is now working on “Kantara 2”, apart from other projects in the pipeline.

Pic. Sourcerishabshettyofficial
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrestling mess: Eerie silence at Jantar Mantar; cops say won't let protesters regroup
Next article
Open National Circuit Squash: Singhva knocks out top seed Achpal in pre-quarters
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ICC Chairman Barclay, Chief Executive Allardice to meet Najam Sethi in Lahore next week

Sports

Hockey: Uttar Pradesh Hockey wins title in Sub-Junior Men's National Championship

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen beats Alonso to win Monaco GP despite late drama caused by rain

Sports

Wrestling mess: Bajrang Punia alleges 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos of detained wrestlers

Sports

IPL 2023: Final between CSK and GT moved to reserve day after rain forces washout (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Final between CSK and GT moved to reserve day after rain forces washout

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Over 700 detained, FIR registered against organisers

Sports

French Open: Tsitsipas quells Vesely challenge in four sets in first-round clash

Sports

Wrestlers' wrangle: All women protesters released, says Delhi Police

Sports

ITTF World Championships: China's Fan retains men's singles title; Sun claims maiden title

Sports

KIUG 2023: Siva Sridhar surges with 5 gold medals, sinks meet record; Aneesh Gowda bags four gold (round-up)

Sports

French Open: China's Zhang Shuai eliminated by Frech in first round

Sports

WTC Final: Jaiswal replaces Gaikwad in reserves for India; Marsh, Renshaw on stand-by for Australia

News

Palm d’Or winner Justine Triet stirs a row after she slams French govt in acceptance speech

Sports

Open National Circuit Squash: Singhva knocks out top seed Achpal in pre-quarters

Sports

Wrestling mess: Eerie silence at Jantar Mantar; cops say won't let protesters regroup

Sports

Golf: Aaron Rai lies 10th as Schenk leads at Charles Schwab Challenge

Sports

If Zak Crawley continues to fail, Ben Stokes should open the batting, says Michael Vaughan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US