scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Karnataka is diverting Mhadei water for steel plants,' says Goa MP

Sardinha on Wednesday said that there is no issue giving Mhadei water for drinking purposes, but Karnataka's main aim behind diverting water is for steel plants.

By Agency News Desk
'Karnataka is diverting Mhadei water for steel plants,' says Goa MP
'Karnataka is diverting Mhadei water for steel plants,' says Goa MP

South Goa Member of Parliament Francisco Sardinha on Wednesday said that there is no issue giving Mhadei water for drinking purposes, but Karnataka’s main aim behind diverting water is for steel plants.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sardinha said that if the water is diverted for irrigation purposes, then Goa will suffer.

“We have no problem if the water is taken for drinking purposes. But we can’t allow it for irrigation purposes. Karnataka’s main aim to divert Mhadei water is for steel plants,” Sardinha said.

“If water is diverted then the environment, flora and fauna will be destroyed. There will be scarcity of water in Goa. Nobody knows what will be a picture (without water). The Goa government should look at our interests,” he said.

He said that even the Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a statement over Mhadei diversion.

Amit Shah during a rally in Belagavi on January 28 had said: “Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts.”

“One side Maharashtra is taking water and the other side Karnataka is also taking water. But the government is not speaking on this issue,” Sardinha said.

Recently Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that he will speak to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with regard to work which has been restarted on the controversial Virdi dam in Sindhudurg district across the Valvanti river.

“Our officers have visited the site of Virdi dam. On our request, Maharashtra has stopped the ongoing work. Maharashtra will also have to take permission from Mhadei Water Management Authority (PRAWAH), before starting the work,” Sawant said.

BJP leaders in Goa have said that in no circumstances would the state government compromise on the Mhadei issue.

Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Banduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

Previous article
Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones
Next article
Amadeus opens new engineering facility in India, to expand headcount
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project

Health & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept steps up measures to counter Covid surge

Sports

Rhett to join Indian men's hockey team as analytical coach

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR spinners wreak havoc to hand RCB huge 81-run defeat

Health & Lifestyle

How Omicron sub-variants escape our body's immune system

Sports

Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala bank on home support to upset ATK Mohun Bagan

News

'Layi hayat aaye qaza le chali chale': The life and legend of K.L. Saigal

Sports

IPL 2023: What I always look for is to make as many runs in Power-play as possible, says Wriddhiman Saha

Sports

IPL 2023: Player of Hetmyer's calibre should bat after Buttler and Samson, says Tom Moody

Fashion & Lifestyle

Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

Technology

Google to restrict personal loan apps from accessing user's contacts, photos

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Ruturaj frontrunners to win Orange Cap; Chahal, Rashid top picks in Purple Cap race

Health & Lifestyle

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC advises lawyers to opt for virtual hearings

Sports

NBA: Raptors conclude regular season with win over Bucks

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US