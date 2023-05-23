scorecardresearch
Kerala HC orders trial against actor Unni Mukundan in sexual assault case

Popular upcoming actor Unni Mukundan on Tuesday suffered yet another setback when the Kerala High Court directed the trial against him in a sexual assault case.

Kerala HC orders trial against actor Unni Mukundan in sexual assault case
Kerala HC orders trial against actor Unni Mukundan in sexual assault case

Popular upcoming actor Unni Mukundan on Tuesday suffered yet another setback when the Kerala High Court directed the trial against him in a sexual assault case.

In February, the High Court had lifted the stay granted by it previously on the trial proceedings against him in the same case.

The court had expressed its displeasure after the counsel for the complainant claimed that a forged affidavit was filed by the actor which says a settlement had been reached between him and the woman.

Initially, the court had granted the stay on being informed about the settlement.

The affidavit that was supposedly signed by the woman was submitted by Mukundan, through advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor, presently caught in a case where he is alleged to have taken huge sums of money from clients to give as bribes to judges.

Later the complainant said that there was no settlement arrived at all and the court on Tuesday pointed out this.

The trial court proceeding against Mukundan was initiated after the woman lodged a complaint in 2017 accusing the actor of sexual harassment. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Kochi when the woman visited the actor for a film project.

