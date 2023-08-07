Kerala State Film Awards controversy turns murkier, lands in High Court

With complaints before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the manner in which Ranjith, chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy that runs the state film awards selection, is interfering in the decision of the jury when the awards was decided, director M. Lijeesh approached Kerala High Court on Monday, making the controversy murkier.

Lijeesh, in his petition pointed out that since a few people have openly said about the way Ranjith interfered in the selection of awards, the Court should see that the awards that have been declared be cancelled.

Incidentally, soon after the awards were announced last month, popular director Vinayan slammed Ranjith, for interfering in the decision of the jury when the awards was decided.

And to emphasis it, voice clips of members of the jury was also put out and then he approached Vijayan, who ordered a probe into the allegations.

Soon came the All India Youth Front ( AIYF), the youth wing of the second biggest ally of the ruling Left Front government CPI who also urged Vijayan to order a probe by an external agency into the ongoing controversy over the Kerala State Film Awards.

What raised eyebrows was Saji Cherian, Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs, strongly supporting Ranjith.

Now all eyes are on the High Court, when it is likely to look into the petition in the coming days.

The saving grace for Ranjith has been when the chairman of the jury, Goutam Ghose denied any external influences, claiming that the selection was free and fair.