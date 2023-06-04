scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day

Hombale films described its leading director Prashanth Neel a very happy birthday and described him as a "madman" who transforms his scribbles into scripts that transcend borders.

By Agency News Desk

Hombale films, the production house behind ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’, described its leading director Prashanth Neel a very happy birthday and described him as a “madman” who transforms his scribbles into scripts that transcend borders.

Best known for helming the ‘KGF’ franchise, Prashanth Neel is now in the thick of ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas in the lead role. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

A statement issued by the company said: “A madman transformed his scribbles into scripts that transcended borders. Narratives presented in ways that hadn’t yet been seen. To one such madman, we wish a very happy birthday.”

In this day and age, the statement pointed out, Prashanth Neel and S.S. Rajamouli are probably two of the only and biggest pan-India content creators.

‘Saalar’, incidentally, is being billed as one of the biggest films of 2023, mounted a budget reported to be Rs 400 crore.

The team and technicians of ‘KGF’ are also behind ‘Salaar’, so expectations are very high about the film, which is scheduled to be released on September 28.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sudhir Mishra, Saqib Saleem all praise for each other
Next article
Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Sports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

News

Sudhir Mishra, Saqib Saleem all praise for each other

Sports

Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds common sleep hormone pill can worsen bowel inflammation

Sports

Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

Sports

Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

News

Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola mania' has arrived

News

Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'

Sports

Athletics: Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge

News

Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Health & Lifestyle

Vegan men considered less suitable for 'masculine jobs': Study

Sports

WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US