scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Leo first look out: Vijay seen wielding a bloody sledgehammer with an angry expression

Superstar Vijay turned 49 and fans of the actor are flooding social media with celebratory messages.

By Pooja Tiwari
Leo first look out Vijay seen wielding a bloody sledgehammer with an angry expression
Leo first look out Vijay seen wielding a bloody sledgehammer with an angry expression

Superstar Vijay turned 49 and fans of the actor are flooding social media with celebratory messages. However, in true Thalapathy Vijay style, the actor treated fans to a gift on the occasion.

Meanwhile, it is raining ‘Leo’ updates. While the ravishing first look of Leo made its debut at midnight, now the makers have launched the first single as a treat to the fans.

In the poster, Vijay is seen wielding a bloody sledgehammer with an angry expression on his face. Seen alongside him is an equally ferocious hyena. Also, do not miss the snow-capped mountains in the background This may not come as a surprise for most fans as the film is reportedly set in Kashmir. Sharing the poster, Vijay simply wrote, “#LeoFirstLook.”

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Jannat Zubair says she would any day choose acting over singing
Next article
Ashes 2023: If Australia are honest they'll realise they need to change their approach, says Ollie Robinson
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: If Australia are honest they'll realise they need to change their approach, says Ollie Robinson

News

Jannat Zubair says she would any day choose acting over singing

News

Jennifer Lawrence says Method actors make her 'nervous'

Sports

Robert Samuels appointed West Indies women's team for series against Ireland

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans are in love with Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan’s friendship; they are tagged as AbhiYa

News

'Titanic' director James Cameron red flags concerns over Titan's safety

Technology

Musk-Zuckerberg cage fight 'cancelled', says Tesla CEO's mother

Technology

TikTok COO resigns after nearly five years

Sports

Jr Women's World Cup: India drawn in Pool C, to open campaign against Canada

News

Foo Fighters to perform at Glastonbury's Pyramid stage

Technology

OceanGate CEO said once he 'broke some rules' to build Titan submersible

Technology

Automaker Ford gears up for fresh job cut round amid shift to EVs

Technology

Qualcomm to deliver next-gen Snapdragon chips for Sony smartphones

Technology

Microsoft planned to develop separate version of Xbox Cloud Gaming

Technology

AWS invests $100 mn to help customers build generative AI solutions

Sports

CLOSE-IN: First Test of Ashes 2023 establishes a Paradigm shift in Test Cricket (IANS column)

Technology

Apple Vision Pro may feature 'Travel Mode' for plane rides

Technology

YouTube to soon offer AI-powered dubbing tool

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US