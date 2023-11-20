scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Let review and cinema go their own way: Mammootty

A films' success is not based on reviews and hence, the best bet is allow the two aspects go their own way, superstar Mammootty said here on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
Let review and cinema go their own way _pic courtesy news agency
Let review and cinema go their own way _pic courtesy news agency

A films’ success is not based on reviews and hence, the best bet is allow the two aspects go their own way, superstar Mammootty said here on Monday.

He was reacting to the present impasse in the film industry over reviewing of Malayalam films.

“A film’s success is not based on reviews and the best is allow the reviews and the cinema go their own way,” said Mammootty.

The superstar was interacting with the media ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Kaathal’.

“The film-goers watch a film of their choice without being influenced,” he said, adding that film “review” is different from “roasting”.

His statement comes a few weeks after the Kerala High Court directed the state police chief to have a closer look at the vested interests playing truant especially in the social media when new films are released and the Ernakulam Central Police last month registered the first case on this and charged nine persons.

Those charged include social media giants Face book, You Tube and seven others and the police has begun its probe into this.

The Ernakulam Central Police registered the FIR based on a complaint by film director Ubaini Ebrahim after he found that the social media was flooded with negative reviews of his recently released Malayalam film ‘Rahel Makan Kora’.

Incidentally, the High Court in October acting on a petition filed by Mubeen Rauf, the director of the film ‘Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam’ said that he believed his film got a negative impact due to the alleged foul play by vloggers and sought action.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Second Taylor Swift fan dies after being fatally stabbed before Eras Tour show
Next article
Hard rock banger ‘Manush’ title track is a sing-along anthem
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US