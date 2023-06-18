scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 86

One of the senior most actors of Malayalam film industry Poojapura Ravi passed away at Marayoor in Idukki district on Sunday. He was 86.

By Agency News Desk
Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 86
Poojapura Ravi

One of the senior most actors of Malayalam film industry Poojapura Ravi passed away at Marayoor in Idukki district on Sunday. He was 86. Ravi who was living in his ancestral residence at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram shifted to his daughter’s residence at Marayoor in Idukki district after his son Harikumar and family shifted to Dublin in Ireland due to the professional commitments.

Poojapura Ravi acted in more than 800 movies. His last movie was ‘Guppy’ in which pan India actor, Tovino Thomas was the hero. He commenced his career through ‘Kalanilayam’ drama troupe of late N K Achary who was one of the doyens of Malayalam theatres. Ravi then migrated to the film industry and was a presence in almost all the movies.

The actor was given a sendoff in December 2022 when he was shifting his residence from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki.

The funeral of the deceased actor is not yet finalised and relatives said that it will be announced later.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Babita Phogat refutes claims of Sakshi Malik and Satyawart, calls them Congress puppets (Ld)
Next article
FIR lodged against team of 'Adipurush'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Centre to hold meetings with stakeholders over glitches in MCA-21 portal

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt wants freedom in love, Jia and Hadid get flirty

News

FIR lodged against team of 'Adipurush'

Sports

Babita Phogat refutes claims of Sakshi Malik and Satyawart, calls them Congress puppets (Ld)

News

Karan-Drisha wedding : Bride steps in stunning in red as first pictures appear

News

Zack Snyder shares a sneak peek of Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'

Technology

Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games

Health & Lifestyle

History of Goa Revolution Day will be included in textbook: CM Sawant

Technology

Meta introduces generative AI model for speech 'Voicebox'

Technology

Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees

Technology

Google announces general availability of 3rd-party smart chips in Docs

News

Father's Day: When Mohit Dagga's wife, daughter made him a 'Superdad' cake

News

Kangana Ranaut misses Irrfan Khan's 'humour', 'charm' as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

Fever cases go up in Kerala, death toll reaches 23

News

Adipurush dialogues to be revamped

Health & Lifestyle

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Heatwave death toll rises to 54 in UP's Ballia

Technology

Health-tech firm Mojocare slashes workforce by over 80%

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US