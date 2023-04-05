scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Malayalam movie 'B 32 to 44' trailer unveils satire on 'the perfect body myth'

Malayalam movie 'B 32 to 44' is a satire on "the perfect body myth", that narrates the stories of 5 women and a transman from different social strata

By Agency News Desk

Malayalam movie ‘B 32 to 44’ is a satire on “the perfect body myth”, that narrates the stories of five women and a transman from different social strata and the overwhelming pressure they face in their daily lives because of their unmodified bodies and their responses to the male-gaze.

The official trailer of the much-awaited film helmed by Shruthi Sharanyam was released on YouTube. Prominent figures from media, cinema, politics, literature shared the poster with compliments.

Set amidst a middle-class apartment, a few offices, a school and an upper-class home, belonging to six people (hailing from managerial class to working class), ‘B 32 to 44’ is also a philosophical inquiry into how we inhabit “Breast”, a body part women have and how “breast”, in turn, inhabits and uses us. Their stories are interwoven as each character is connected to one another in some common social settings. The film has a positive ending with each character surmounting her trauma and finding an anchor to move on.

The film is produced by KSFDC as part of the Kerala government’s women empowerment initiative. The video has been getting a positive response from movie connoisseurs and social media audiences alike.

The film releasing on April 6, features an ensemble cast of talented actresses, including Remya Nambessan, Zarin Shihab, Anarkali Marikar, Ashwathy B, Krisha Kurup, and debutant Raina Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

The film aims to promote body positivity and the importance of self-love and acceptance. Harish Uthaman, Remya Suvi, Sajitha Madathil, Gibin Gopinath, Sajin Cherukayil, Neena Cherian, Sidharth Varma, and Ananth Jijo Antony are also part of the cast.

The film also boasts a talented technical crew. The cinematography is by Sudeep Elamon, with edit supervision by Mahesh Narayanan and edited by Rahul Radhakrishnan. The music is composed by Sudeep Palanad, while the sound design is a collaboration between S. Radhakrishnan, Satheesh Babu, and Shine B John. The lyrics are by Shruthi Sharanyam, with art direction by Dundhu Rajeev and costume design by Femina Jabbar. The line producer for the film is Badusha NM, with Remya Sarvada Das serving as the first assistant director.

Previous article
Aleksander Ceferin re-elected UEFA President unopposed until 2027
Next article
Salman Khan shares shirtless pic, proves why he’s OG muscular star
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan beat NEROCA challenge to ensure Group Stage spot

Sports

La Liga: Things we can expect in Spanish top division in the final 11 matchdays

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan's unbeaten 85, Prabhsimran's 60 help PBKS to 197/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

It was one of those special moments, all players came and lifted me: Kumble recalls his historic 10-wicket haul

Health & Lifestyle

New method for early detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Health & Lifestyle

Parl panel pulls up govt over lack of basic amenities in Anganwadi centres

Health & Lifestyle

G-20 Ambassadors, representatives to attend GITB-12 in Jaipur too

Sports

Former India cricketer and Mumbai great Sudhir Naik passes, aged 78

Technology

Digital transactions see 178% rise in volume in 3 years

News

Audience loves woman-oriented stories, says Radhika Apte

Health & Lifestyle

Now, Congress Rajasthan chief tests Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's LNJP hospital ready to deal with any emergency amid Covid spike

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan shares shirtless pic, proves why he’s OG muscular star

Sports

Aleksander Ceferin re-elected UEFA President unopposed until 2027

Sports

Wrestler Anuj Kumar selected for coaching camp, Centre tells Delhi HC

Sports

IPL 2023: I keep talking to boys about plans and how to improve, says Mumbai Indians' Brad Hogg

News

Gauahar Khan spotted with baby bump at promotional event of 'IRL: In Real Love'

Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Saina, Sameer, and Aakarshi ousted; Tanya, Mithun, Priyanshu advance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US