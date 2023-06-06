scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Malhar Thakar’s ‘Gulaam Chor’ is a comedy suspense drama around a heist

Malhar Thakar will be seen headlining the Gujarati comedy suspense drama film 'Gulaam Chor', the 3rd collaboration between him and director Viral Shah

By Agency News Desk

Gujarati star Malhar Thakar will be seen headlining the upcoming Gujarati film ‘Gulaam Chor’. The film is a comedy suspense drama, and marks the third collaboration between director Viral Shah and Malhar Thakar.

The film tells the story of 12 people who gather to gamble at a house party with Rs 12 crore. But at midnight the lights go out and the money disappears. No one has entered the house, no one has left. The money isn’t found in the house vicinity either. And most importantly, the heist took place when the cops were already present.

Talking about the film’s digital premiere, Malhar said, “I am very proud to be a part of the first ever Gujarati film to premiere directly on JioCinema! ‘Gulaam Chor’ is the first of its kind film with the biggest ensemble cast ever made in Gujarati. Director Viral and I, both are very excited to present this film to our beloved audience after our last hit ‘Golkeri’.”

The film also stars Vandana Pathak, Dharmesh Vyas, Vyoma Nandi, Dilip Rawal, Ojas Rawal, Hardik Sangani and Vineeta Joshee.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Masumeh Makhija and Viral Shah, ‘Gulaam Chor’ will drop on Jio Cinema on June 11.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bing Image Creator now supported in all chat modes
Next article
'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' a modern take on the legend of Shiv and Shakti
This May Also Interest You
News

'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'

Health & Lifestyle

World not on track to achieve SDG 7 for energy: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Power to grant bail on medical grounds in PMLA case discretionary: Delhi HC

Technology

Instagram's story icon size suddenly gets huge, users react

Technology

73.7% of healthcare firms pay ransomware demand: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Brain tumour: Early detection is key to faster prognosis, say doctors

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born from uterus transplanted & implanted via robot in world first

Sports

Minor League Cricket to conduct player draft on Wednesday

News

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' a modern take on the legend of Shiv and Shakti

Technology

Bing Image Creator now supported in all chat modes

Sports

Babar Azam, Chamari Athapaththu lead ICC Player of the Month nominations

Sports

Gagan Narang shooting academies rope in seasoned Peter Sidi as rifle coach

Technology

Human error still plays major role in breaches across industries: Report

News

Salman Khan to host 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2, to premiere on June 17

News

Sohum Shah insisted to Reema Kagti that he wants to play 'vardi' waala cop in 'Dahaad'

Sports

Ecuador call up 16-year-old Paez for friendlies

Health & Lifestyle

Gardening, cycling may help 'fight off' genetic risk of Type 2 diabetes

Sports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India fightback to secure 2-2 draw against Korea

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US