Mammooty partakes in Onam celebrations, extends wishes

Throughout Kerala, and for so many Malayalees, Onam is one of the most holy and sacred festivals which is celebrated with much pride. Malayalam superstar Mammooty participated in Onam celebrations and extended wishes to everyone.

The actor dressed up in traditional white Kasavu mundu (dhoti) and white shirt.

On his X account (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “My happiest wishes to all.”

The Malayalam actor has been greatly enthusiastic about the festival and has partaken in various celebrations and rituals throughout his career.

Apart from taking part in the Pookkalam or floral Rangoli, he was also previously seen participating in the Onam Onasadya on the set of his upcoming film, ‘Bramayugam’.

The actor was then wished by many of his fans “Happy Onam.”

A Thiruvonam ritual, Onasadya is a grand meal served on banana leaf plates as an offering to the spirit of Vamana and King Mahabali. While families usually participate in this meal, Mammooty has treated his colleagues to many exquisite meals when observing Onamsadya.

Mammooty has also earlier partaken in celebrations at Thrikkakkara Vamana Moorthy where most Malayalees celebrate in Onam festivities, praying to Vamana and Mahabali.

The Malayalam superstar was last seen in the Telugu spy-thriller-action film ‘Agent’ which was a commercial flop and received negative reviews from critics.

The 71-year old actor is one of the biggest figures in Southern cinema, particularly in Malayalam films making his debut 50 years ago with ‘Anubhavangal Paalichakal’, eventually getting his leading role in ‘Vilkkanundu Swapnanga’ in 1980.

Some of Mammooty’s best known films include ‘Ahimsa’, ‘Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu’, ‘Kutty Srank’, ‘Varsham’, ‘Pathemari’ and ‘Bheeshma Raja’.

Mammooty is currently geared up for various projects, which include ‘Kadugannawa Oru Yatra’ ‘Venugopal’, ‘Kaathal – The Core’, ‘Kannur Squad’ and ‘Bazooka’ in late 2023 and ‘Bramayugam’ in 2024.