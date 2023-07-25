scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, ‘Lakadbaggha’ get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards

Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy's Malayalam movie, 'Max, Min & Meowzaki' has won the best feature film awards at the 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2023.

By Agency News Desk
'Max, Min & Meowzaki', 'Lakadbaggha' get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards
'Max, Min & Meowzaki', 'Lakadbaggha' get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards

Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s Malayalam movie, ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, starring Nafisa Ali, Nassar, Adil Hussain and Mandira Bedi, has won the best feature film awards at the 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2023.

If a cat plays a key part in ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, a dog is at the centre of the drama in Victor Mukherjee’s vigilante action thriller ‘Lakadbaggha’ starring Anshuman Jha and Ridhi Dogra, which took home the Director’s Vision award.

Other awards included Best Documentary, which went to Nisha Pahuja for ‘To Kill A Tiger’; Best Short Film for ‘Nocturnal Burger’ by Reema Maya; Best TVC bagged by ‘Mental Health’ by Bauddhayan Mukherji; and the Audience Award, which was picked up by the Busan Film Festival favourite ‘The Storyteller’, with Paresh Rawal and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles, by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

As the news about the awards came in, IANS spoke with ‘Lakadbaggha’ lead actor Anshuman Jha.

Expressing his excitement, actor and producer, Anshuman said: “Portraying the character of Arjun in ‘Lakadbaggha’ has been an immensely gratifying journey for me as an actor and producer. This film holds a special place in my heart as it not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the audience, championing the cause of animal welfare.”

“Winning the prestigious German Star Of India ‘Vision’ Award is a true honour and a validation of our team’s collective effort to create impactful cinema. ‘Lakadbaggha’ aims to stir emotions, spark conversations, and inspire positive change, and I couldn’t be prouder of the resounding recognition it has garnered on the global stage,” he added.

The film also stars Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in pivotal roles.

Produced by First Ray Films, it is streaming on ZEE5.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24
Next article
Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United
This May Also Interest You
Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher

Sports

Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United

Sports

BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy

News

Zoe Saldana hopes her ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is a spiritual successor to ‘Sicario’

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Philippines shock New Zealand, Colombia down South Korea (roundup)

News

Films by Anna Kendrick, Michael Keaton, Ethan Hawke to premiere at TIFF amid strike

News

Tamannaah Bhatia clears air around her possession of '5th largest diamond in the world'

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Spanish attacker Nestor Albiach ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for breach of ICC Code of Conduct in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

News

'Gen V' will see superheroes being befuddled about boundaries of right and wrong

News

'Lakadbaggha' wins in Stuttgart: 'Validation of effort to create impactful cinema,' says Anshuman Jha

News

Tori Kelly hospitalised after fainting at dinner, medics discover clots around organs

News

‘I feel the mom guilt when on shoot,’ says Anita Hassanandani

Technology

Doctors see 40% rise in viral conjunctivitis among kids, adults

Technology

World IVF Day: Infertility a silent epidemic, must be tackled, say docs

Technology

Spotify now has 220 mn paid subscribers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US