Mohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi films

Mohammad Nazim, who is known for his role in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', is making a comeback in Punjabi films after his debut movie 'Big Daddy'.

By News Bureau

TV actor Mohammad Nazim, who is known for his role in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, is making a comeback in Punjabi films after his debut movie ‘Big Daddy’. He spoke about doing Punjabi film ‘Rockstar Munda’ after a gap of seven years.

He said: “After my first film, I was trying to find a good script. I was in talks for a few Punjabi films and web shows but things didn’t work out back then. Finally after 7 years I took up this project and I am very excited for this one. For me, script matters a lot and that is the reason I had to wait so many years. Once you do a lot of good work you can’t afford to take up something mediocre, you have to wait until you find the best. And I think I have got what I was looking for.”

Sharing his excitement about his new project, he said: “My new film ‘Rockstar Munda’ will be releasing soon on the screens, where I am playing a rockstar. Just like Badshah, Honey Singh or Raftaar. I am very excited for the role.”

Nazim is a popular name in the entertainment industry. Besides ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, Nazim was seen in ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’, ‘Bahu Begum’, and more.

After doing a number of TV shows, he shared how TV is a good start for any actor: “TV and films, both are good as a medium. But if you work on TV as a fresher you get to learn a lot , as it becomes an everyday learning as you shoot each day. It only makes you a better actor. So I feel any individual who wants to start working as an actor in the industry should step into TV first to get the learning and then move to the films.”

“I just want my fans to support me and bless me with love. The shooting for Rockstar Munda will start soon and we would be able to see the star as a rapper on the big screen finally after years,” Nazim concluded.

