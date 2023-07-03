Mrunal Thakur’s captivating first look from the Telugu film Nani30

Mrunal Thakur has set the temperatures soaring with her brand-new mesmerizing first look from the much-awaited Telugu film #Nani30. The talented actress, known for her exceptional performances, has teamed up with superstar Nani for this highly anticipated project, generating immense excitement among fans and cinephiles alike.

Mrunal has amassed a massive following in the south with just one film, making her now one of the sought-after actresses with having signed films with superstars including Nani, Dulquer and Vijay Devarakonda.

In the now unveiled first look, Mrunal Thakur is seen gracefully adorned in a traditional South Indian saree, exuding elegance and charm. The picturesque backdrop of a serene beach adds a touch of magic to the scene, hinting at the enchanting narrative that awaits audiences in #Nani30.

Mrunal Thakur, who has previously showcased her acting prowess in Hindi cinema and other regional films, is thrilled about her second Telugu film with Nani.

The first look of Mrunal Thakur from #Nani30 has sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans showering their love and admiration for the actress. The still has further heightened the anticipation surrounding the film, as fans eagerly await further updates and glimpses into this exciting project.

As the excitement continues to build around Mrunal Thakur’s first Telugu film, fans and followers are encouraged to stay tuned to the official social media handles of #Nani30 for further updates, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and exciting announcements. The film also stars Angad Bedi with whom Mrunal will soon see R Balki’s film in Lust Stories 2.