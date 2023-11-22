scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Mrunal Thakur says the difficult time is but the most wonderful phase

Mrunal Thakur has been multitasking between her upcoming projects, final touches to 'Hi Nanna' and also completing the shoot for 'Family Star' with Vijay Devrakonda.

By Agency News Desk
Mrunal Thakur says the difficult time is but the most wonderful phase
Mrunal Thakur says the difficult time is but the most wonderful phase _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been multitasking between the sets of her upcoming projects, completing the final touches to ‘Hi Nanna’ and also completing the shoot for ‘Family Star’ with Vijay Devrakonda.

Currently, she is engrossed in the shooting of a film alongside Vijay Devrakonda in Hyderabad and Delhi. Simultaneously, Mrunal has recently begun promotions for the highly anticipated ‘Hi Nanna’ starring superstar Nani.

Mrunal has not taken a single day off in the past ten months, showcasing an unparalleled dedication to her craft. Whatever time she gets off from her shoots in Hyderabad, she flies to Mumbai to complete her commitments to her projects in Hindi cinema, her commitments for her brand work and also promotions of her other films.

The actress has been shuttling between Hyderabad and Mumbai, seamlessly transitioning from film promotions in the bustling city of Mumbai to the film sets in the vibrant film hub of Hyderabad.

“It’s been an incredible journey. Juggling between projects and promotions has been challenging, but the love and response from the audience make it all worthwhile,” said Mrunal.

She added: “Sita Ramam catapulted work in south and work here in Hindi film has been happening non stop. This combined with existing commitments of brands, meetings.”

“I literally fly to Mumbai sometimes only for 4-5 hours and take off again. I haven’t taken a single day off. But I’m not complaining. There are exciting things coming up and I want put in this effort.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Karan Johar announces new film with Kartik Aaryan. Is this the end of feud?
Next article
Hailey Bieber shows her 'go to vibe' makeup in new video
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US