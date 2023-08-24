scorecardresearch
National Film Awards: ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’ wins Best Tamil Film

‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’, directed and produced by M. Manikandan, feted as the Best Tamil Film at the National Film Awards 2023, announced in New Delhi on Thursday. The movie is a story of an 85-year-old farmer who stood up against a property developer.

‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’ was released in theatres on February 11, 2022.

The film features the late Nallandi who played the lead role. Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu played supporting roles in the movie.

The cinematography of the movie was also done by Manikandan.

Manikandan had tried to rope in Tamil super star Rajinikanth to play the role of the farmer Mayandi in the movie but the actor turned down the offer. Later, he found Nallandi to play the role of Mayandi.

Nallandi completed the shooting of the movie but passed away soon.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi played a cameo role in the movie.

Except for Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, all others were farmers who were acting for the first time in the movie.

