Netizens tag 'Kalki 2898 AD' as 'cheap copy’, Prabhas called 'sasta Iron Man'

After the first glimpse of Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con, a section of social media was seen comparing the film to Hollywood movies

After the first glimpse of Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con, a section of social media was seen comparing the film to Hollywood movies such as ‘Dune’ and tagging it as a “cheap copy”. The actor’s look had also received a lot of trolling as he was tagged as ‘sasta Iron Man’.

The glimpse of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ showed a dystopian world, where stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas seem to be warriors in a war-like situation. Dressed in a metallic outfit, Prabhas seems to be the saviour.

Users on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit could not stop talking about the film.

“Looks like costumes are inspired by Hollywood movies,” a user wrote.

One wrote: “Calling Kalki a cheaper copy of other films just because of the aesthetic is funny. It’s giving “Uncle goes to Mexican restaurant and says Tortillas are a copy of Rotis”

“Won’t say cheaper copy, but that does give the Dune vibe from whatever we saw in 90 sec,” another said.

Several users had earlier drawn a parallel between Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Iron Man’ poster with Prabhas’ first look from ‘‘Kalki 2898 AD’, where many tagged him as ‘sasta Iron Man’.

One commented on Prabhas’ look saying: “Indian Iron Man arrives with a mythological backdrop.”

One more said, “Gave Dune vibes, but still looks promising coz this setting is new in Indian films.”

A netizen said: “Is the Project K a copy version of Dune movie?”

The first look of ‘Kalki2989AD’ was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con. The grand event marked a significant milestone as Kalki2989AD became the first-ever Indian film to participate in the prestigious international Comic-Con.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who joined the panel discussion via a live zoom call, shared an interesting anecdote about his upcoming film ‘Kalki 2989 AD’ going to San Diego Comic-Con. He shared that he was unaware of how significant this was and that his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan enlightened him about the magnitude.

