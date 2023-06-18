scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Nikhil Siddhartha is a man on a mission with a machine gun in 'Spy' poster

The makers of the upcoming action-thriller film 'Spy' unveiled its hair-raising poster on Sunday, and it features actor Nikhil Siddhartha firing a machine gun.

By Agency News Desk
Nikhil Siddhartha is a man on a mission with a machine gun in 'Spy' poster
Nikhil Siddhartha in Spy poster

The makers of the upcoming action-thriller film ‘Spy’ unveiled its hair-raising poster on Sunday, and it features actor Nikhil Siddhartha firing a machine gun. The poster also has a coin with an embossed picture of Indian freedom fighter and nationalist Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the text that says, “Nikhil as” followed by the coin which bears Netaji’s famous quote: “Tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe azadi dunga.”

The film will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film stars the Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who is known for ‘Kartikeya’ and ‘Kartikeya 2’. The film, which is a saga of a spy who is on a mission to unearth the truth which never came out in public, has booked its theatrical release for June 29, 2023.

Producer Sangeeta Ahir said: “As it is evident with the motion poster, it’s an action-packed film which will blow away everyone’s mind. It will be simultaneously released in Telugu and Hindi in cinemas across the country on June 29, 2023. Get ready to watch the mind-bending story of a ‘Spy’ who is on a deadly mission.”

The film, directed by Garry B H, is based on the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the great freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. It has been jointly produced by Sangeeta Ahir, Kalapi Nagada and K Rajashekhar Reddy under the banner of Mangalmurti Films, Cinekorn Entertainment and ED Entertainment.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arbaaz shares unseen pictures of father Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salman
Next article
The aeronautical engineer who became a master storyteller (IANS Column: Bookends)
This May Also Interest You
News

Kangana Ranaut misses Irrfan Khan's 'humour', 'charm' as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

Fever cases go up in Kerala, death toll reaches 23

News

Adipurush dialogues to be revamped

Health & Lifestyle

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Heatwave death toll rises to 54 in UP's Ballia

Technology

Health-tech firm Mojocare slashes workforce by over 80%

Health & Lifestyle

The aeronautical engineer who became a master storyteller (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Arbaaz shares unseen pictures of father Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salman

Technology

WhatsApp may soon add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta

News

'Squid Game' Season 2 reveals returning, new cast members; will premiere in 2024

Technology

This is why some people's sex lives sizzled while others' fizzled during Covid

News

Multiple gunshot victims reported at EDM concert in the US

News

Puneet Superstar evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in just 24 hours

Technology

Kia to launch all-electric EV9 SUV that gives 501 kms on single charge

News

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson reveals why he rejected 'When Harry Met Sally'

Technology

15-inch Apple MacBook Air redefines laptop era with super productivity, creativity

News

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' Season 5 cast

News

Kim Cattrall defends using injections, fillers to 'battle ageing in every way'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US