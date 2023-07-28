scorecardresearch
Odiya actress accuses producer of sexual harassment

A leading Odiya actress has accused film producer Dayanidhi Dahima of sexual harassment and lodged a police complaint against him.

A leading Odiya actress has accused film producer Dayanidhi Dahima of sexual harassment and lodged a police complaint against him.

The actress has recently moved the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), Bhubaneswar. Following court order, a case has been registered against Dahima under different sections of IPC.

Talking to reporters, Soumyajit Biswal, the lawyer of the actress, said: “Both the producer and the actress developed a relationship after working together. After some time, the producer objected to the actress working in other projects. He wanted to use my client’s goodwill for his benefit and establish himself as a director in the industry.”

“When the actress denied, the filmmaker started humiliating her publicly by creating fake accounts on social media and also indulged in her character assassination,” claimed Biswal.

“The accused also threatened her mother and minor brother by making numerous calls. He also harassed her by dropping by at her shooting sets, her residence and even college,” the lawyer said.

“The actress tolerated the harassment for nearly two years. In March this year, the actress moved to the Laxmisagar police station against the producer. However, the case was compromised when the accused agreed in writing not to harass her any more. Still then, he continued his activities. Even, he has taken some money from the actress,” Biswal alleged.

Now, on the direction of the JMFC court, the Laxmisagar police station registered a case against Dahima on July 25 under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

The film producer is yet to comment on the issue.

