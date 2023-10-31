‘Olave Olave’ from ‘Sapta Saggaradaache Ello – Side B’ is passionate, melancholic

The Kannada romance film ‘Sapta Saggaradaache Ello’, which was critically acclaimed for its ‘Side-A’ film, has now released its first single ‘Olave Olave’ from its upcoming ‘Side-B’. A beautifully pleasant and elegant song, this new single has a very strong sense of melancholy mixed with great passion and exquisite delivery.

The composition and arrangement of Charanj MR combined with the extremely serene voice of Srilakshmi Belmannu makes ‘Olave Olave’ something that is very soothing to the ears. But because it is soothing, it isn’t necessarily very happy either, rather it is very much rooted in just its passionate delivery.

The instrumentation which is a mix of symphonic music mixed with Carnatic classical is absolutely gorgeous.

Filled with some enchanting notes, carefully selected chords, a thin bass which is soon followed by the classical rhythm of tablas, and the melodies of a veena or sitar, ‘Olave Olave’ is not just the vocals.

Srilakshmi’s vocals even when taken alone are gorgeous, it is the composition that fully aids her delivery. As such, it is a two-package track with the instrumentation and the vocals complimenting, as well as accentuating each other.

The production in the song is also very well done. Though a bit booming with too much open space, the instruments are not condensed and the vocals aren’t overpowered. Sound design is just as important as the composition when it comes to music, and the producers knew just what to do.

Passionate, romantic, beautiful, rooted, melancholic, and dramatically surreal, ‘Olave Olave’ may just become a Kannada classic in the years to come.

‘Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B’ is written-directed by Hemansh Rao, and stars Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Chaithra J Achar, Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa, Achyutha Kumar, Pavitra Lokesh, Ramesh Indira, Gopal Krishna Deshpande and others.

It will hit theatres on November 17.