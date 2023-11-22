'Philip's' trailer: Family begins to collapse due to one man's obsession

Malayalam star Mukesh’s upcoming family drama film ‘Philip’s’ has presented a heartfelt and compelling trailer, featuring a very realistic family drama packed with much emotional baggage as one man’s refusal to give up on his particular case distances him from the rest of his family.

A family man and the grandfather of a big happy family in Kerala, Mukesh essays the character of Philip who seems to be pursuing some kind of legal case which has him obsessed, though it doesn’t really look like he’s a lawyer.

Helping his granddaughter go to school while also settling his work, as well as dining with his son played by actor Noble Babu Thomas, soon they all begin to drift apart.

The trailer kicks off on a very light note and appears to be a typical family-drama. This movie packs in a much more experimental tone and soon shifts gears, as the trailer makes it apparent that it is not all cookies and cream here.

While actor Innocent, who is a friend of Mukesh, tells him to let go off this case and his obsession, Mukesh refuses to let go and soon, the inevitable collapse of once a very strong family begins to happen, as relationships tumble and ties get disrupted.

A musical presented by composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, there is much intrigue packed throughout the trailer as it packs in a very compelling narrative.

Directed by Alfred Kurian Joseph and written by Muthukutty Xavier with Alfred as co-writer, ‘Philip’s’ stars Mukesh, Innocent, Noble Babu Thomas, Navani Devanand, Quinn Vipin, Asha Madathil, Ajit Koshy, Ansha Mohan, Charlie, Sacchin Nachie.

The film will hit theatres on November 24.