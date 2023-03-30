scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Ponniyin Selvan 2': Trailer of Mani Ratnan's grand movie released

The makers of the Mani Ratnam film, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' have released the trailer of the second installment

By News Bureau
'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Trailer of Mani Ratnan's grand movie released
'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Trailer of Mani Ratnan's grand movie released

The makers of the Mani Ratnam film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ have released the trailer of the second installment of the magnum opus.

The trailer was released at a glittering function on Wednesday.

The movie based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, depicts the story of 10th century Chola dynasty. Raja Raja Cholan, the emperor from the Chola empire, is a major character in the movie.

At the function, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who plays a stellar role of Nandini in the film, walked the red carpet in a pink ensemble.

While Trisha, who plays the role of of Princess Kundavi, stunned in a Blue embellished saree.

The official page of the producers Lyka productions shared the video of Trisha sitting on the throne.

The first part of the movie, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ shows the Chola dynasty and the different feuds within the dynasty.

‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, according to its makers, shows the Chola empire as one of the most prosperous and powerful dynasties on the continent and also one of the most powerful and long reigning dynasties in the world.

‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ or ‘PS2’ boasts of a high star cast that include Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

The music in the movie is by A.R. Rahman’s camera is wielded by Ravi Varman. Editing is by Sreekar Prakash, costumes by Elba Lakhani and make-up by Vikram Gaekwad. The choreography is by Brinda master.

Previous article
India reports 40% jump in new Covid cases, Delhi govt calls emergency meet
Next article
Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston
This May Also Interest You
News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

Sports

IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season

Sports

The way we are playing at the moment, can win the Ashes comfortably, says England pacer Robinson

News

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener

News

'Maidaan' teaser presents the story of Indian football's 'Golden Era'

News

Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye'

News

‘PS -2’ trailer shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini promising to finish the Cholas

News

'Farzi' actor Bhuvan Arora is IMDb's new Breakout Star

News

Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story

Sports

IPL 2023: Think Ravindra Jadeja will be pushed higher up in batting order, says Harbhajan

News

Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie ‘Saindhav’ to hit screens on this date

Fashion and Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion

News

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US