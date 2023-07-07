scorecardresearch
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

By Agency News Desk
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B and Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Project K’ will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

Vyjayanthi Movies will host engaging conversations and unforgettable performances, providing attendees with a glimpse into India’s vibrant culture and the world of science fiction.

The SDCC celebration will commence with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside the National award-winning director Nag Ashwin, on July 20.

During this panel, the creators of ‘Project K’ will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date, treating the audience to a truly immersive experience on Comic-Con’s grandest stage.

Expressing his delight about this exclusive event, director Nag Ashwin said, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

‘Project K’ is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, boasting an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, each portraying pivotal roles that will contribute to the film’s extraordinary narrative.

Producer Aswani Dutt expressed his excitement, stating, “As one of the oldest production houses in the Indian Film Industry, we are very proud to embark on this extraordinary journey. Joining forces with some of the biggest superstars of our nation, we are breaking new ground and pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. This is a proud moment for all the Indian audiences who have been wanting to see Indian Cinema on the global map. Comic Con is that world stage for us.”

