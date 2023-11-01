scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Pregnant Malayalam actress Priya dies of cardiac arrest, baby in ICU

Priya, known for her role in ‘Karuthamuthu’, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

By Agency News Desk

Popular Malayalam television actress Priya, known for her role in ‘Karuthamuthu’, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The actress was eight months pregnant, and currently the doctors are trying to save her baby in the intensive care unit.

Priya, who was also a doctor by profession, took a break from acting after getting married.

Actor Kishor Satya shared the news of her death on his Instagram account.

Sharing a picture of the actress, he wrote in Malayalam, “One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector Dr Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was eight months pregnant. The baby is in ICU. There were no other health issues. Went to hospital for routine checkup yesterday. Sudden cardiac arrest was there (sic)”.

The actor further mentioned, “The mother who is crying unable to accept the death of her only daughter. The pain of husband Nanna as a loving partner with Priya without going anywhere for six months… Last night while going to the hospital, the sight of sadness rained in my mind. What will you say to comfort them…. Why did God show this cruelty to those innocent minds who are believers…. The mind kept repeating the questions (sic).”

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
More than 120 young golfers to tee in Gurgaon and Bengaluru as US Kid Golf spreads across Asia
Next article
Rowing glory for Odisha: Bronze medals in W2-F1, W4-F1 events, athletic silver in men’s 4x100m relay
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US