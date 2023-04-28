scorecardresearch
Prithviraj Sukumaran gets nostalgic as his ‘Jana Gana Mana’ turns one

Prithviraj Sukumar's hit film 'Jana Gana Mana' is celebrating its first anniversary Friday, and Prithviraj Sukumaran couldn't help but feel nostalgic.

Mollywood pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumar’s hit film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is celebrating its first anniversary Friday, and Prithviraj Sukumaran couldn’t help but feel nostalgic.

“Jana Gana Mana will always stay with me. It’s unbelievable that the film has completed a year. It was an incredible experience working with Dijo. The excitement we went throughout the shoot is still fresh in my mind. The film received immense love and appreciation, and even today it continues to receive praise. I am glad the audience liked my work and I hope they keep showering their love.”

‘Jana Gana Mana’ had struck a chord with audiences with its unique plot and stellar performances. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film included co-stars like Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mamta Mohandas.

The film, which was released amid considerable anticipation, lived up to the hype and garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audience.

This film displayed a strong patriotic tone that resonated with the audience. The movie had been a hit with the audience, becoming one of the highest-grossing film of the year in Malayalam.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a busy year ahead with the release of ‘Salaar’, ‘Bade Miya Chote Miya’, ‘Aadujeevitham’ and apart from this he will work on his own directorial venture ‘L2: Empuraan’.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
