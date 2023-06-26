scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will undergo a keyhole surgery on his injured leg on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap
Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will undergo a keyhole surgery on his injured leg on Monday.

Prithviraj suffered the injury while shooting a stunt scene on Sunday at Idukki for the film ‘Vilayath Buddha’.

After preliminary first aid, the actor was shifted to a premier hospital here and after examination the doctors decided to go forward with a keyhole surgery.

The shooting for the film has been wound up and will resume after the actor returns from injury.

According to the doctors, it will take a while for Prithviraj to return as it might take a while for him to don the grease paint again.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Epsilon Advanced Material to invest $650 mn in US, create over 1.5K jobs

News

Sonam Kapoor's crime drama ‘Blind’ to release digitally on July 7

Sports

Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed from preliminary squad for series against India

News

Dave Sidhu joins Sydney Film Festival to encourage Bollywood Cinema in Australia

News

Utkarsh Sharma learnt Urdu from Shaukat Mirza for ‘Gadar 2’

Technology

Wearable tech market poised to reach $156 billion in 2024: Report

Sports

'I hold myself to a much higher standard': Labuschagne aims to reclaim top form at Lord's

Sports

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season

News

Kangana says ‘Emergency’ gave her a 'deeper understanding of Indian history'

Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

News

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

Sports

'Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment', says Williamson on recovery from ACL injury

News

Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

Technology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

News

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US