Punjabi film 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2' sets its release for Mar 1, next year

The hit Punjabi film 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni' is set to return with its sequel titled 'Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2'.




The hit Punjabi film ‘Ni Main Sass Kuttni’ is set to return with its sequel titled ‘Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2’. It will see most of the lead actors from the first part reprising their roles. The film, written & directed by Mohit Banwait, is set to release worldwide on March 1, 2024.

Anita Devgan, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Nirmal Rishi, Tanvi Nagi and Mehtab Virk, who featured in the first edition will be seen portraying the main roles again in ‘Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2’ along with Akshita Sharma and Nisha Bano.

Talking about the film, writer-director Mohit Banwait said: “Maintaining the momentum of success is a challenge when it comes to sequels. We are sure that with ‘Ni Main Sass Kuttni -2’, we will be able to strike that same humorous chord with the audience as its predecessor.”

He further mentioned: “This is a smartly written film that offers a hilarious take on traditional family values and the generation gap within joint families. The chaos arising from the relationship between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law sets the stage for some delicious drama,” says Banwait, who is also co-producing the film.”

The film is produced by Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama and Banwait Films, and will be distributed by Munish Sahni of Omjee’s Group.


