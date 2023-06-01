scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Here’s how R Madhavan is spending his birthday

R Madhavan is all set to celebrate his birthday being engrossed in work, currently shooting in Chennai for 'TEST' with Nayantara and Siddarth.

By Editorial Desk
R. Madhavan celebrating his day on sets of 'Test' is 'the best birthday gift'
R. Madhavan celebrating his day on sets of 'Test' is 'the best birthday gift'

R Madhavan is all set to celebrate his birthday being engrossed in work. He is currently shooting in Chennai for his next project Test with Nayantara and Siddarth. Talking about having a working birthday, Madhavan shares, “Birthdays are special, no doubt, but for me, my work is equally important. I feel fortunate to be doing what I love, and that in itself is the best birthday gift.”

Interestingly, this comes shortly after Madhavan’s remarkable achievement at the IIFA Awards, where he was honoured with the prestigious Best Director award for his outstanding work in the film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Madhavan also acted in the film as Nambi Narayan.

The biographical drama, which showcases the remarkable story of former scientist Nambi Narayanan, captivated audiences and critics alike. Madhavan’s win at the IIFA Awards further solidified his position as a talented filmmaker in the industry. Despite the recent accolades and recognition, Madhavan has wasted no time getting back to work.

Madhavan’s upcoming project, titled ‘TEST’, has already created buzz among fans and industry insiders. The actor’s ability to immerse himself in diverse roles and bring characters to life on the big screen is highly anticipated.

Madhavan and Siddharth, who worked together in films namely ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’, are reuniting with the film which is reportedly based on a Test cricket match.

With ‘Test’, Madhavan, who played a cricketer in the 2003 Tamil film ‘Priyamana Thozhi’, has opted to work in a film based on cricket after 20 years.

Meanwhile, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, in which Madhavan essayed the titular role showcases the remarkable story of scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lenovo launches new 'Legion Pro' series of gaming laptops in India
Next article
'Got myself into a place where I feel like in 2019, 2020 space': Ben Stokes confident of contributing with bowling in Ashes
This May Also Interest You
News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US