R. Madhavan celebrating his day on sets of 'Test' is 'the best birthday gift'

R Madhavan is all set to celebrate his birthday being engrossed in work. He is currently shooting in Chennai for his next project Test with Nayantara and Siddarth. Talking about having a working birthday, Madhavan shares, “Birthdays are special, no doubt, but for me, my work is equally important. I feel fortunate to be doing what I love, and that in itself is the best birthday gift.”

Interestingly, this comes shortly after Madhavan’s remarkable achievement at the IIFA Awards, where he was honoured with the prestigious Best Director award for his outstanding work in the film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Madhavan also acted in the film as Nambi Narayan.

The biographical drama, which showcases the remarkable story of former scientist Nambi Narayanan, captivated audiences and critics alike. Madhavan’s win at the IIFA Awards further solidified his position as a talented filmmaker in the industry. Despite the recent accolades and recognition, Madhavan has wasted no time getting back to work.

Madhavan’s upcoming project, titled ‘TEST’, has already created buzz among fans and industry insiders. The actor’s ability to immerse himself in diverse roles and bring characters to life on the big screen is highly anticipated.

Madhavan and Siddharth, who worked together in films namely ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’, are reuniting with the film which is reportedly based on a Test cricket match.

With ‘Test’, Madhavan, who played a cricketer in the 2003 Tamil film ‘Priyamana Thozhi’, has opted to work in a film based on cricket after 20 years.

Meanwhile, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, in which Madhavan essayed the titular role showcases the remarkable story of scientist Nambi Narayanan.