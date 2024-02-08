HomeRegionalNews

Raashii Khanna offers a peek into ‘movie date’ with Vaani Kapoor & girl gang

Raashii Khanna treated fans to glimpses of her girls' squad gathering for a movie date.

Raashii Khanna offers a peek into ‘movie date’ with Vaani Kapoor & girl gang
Actress Raashii Khanna treated fans to glimpses of her girls’ squad gathering for a movie date, featuring Vaani Kapoor and others, along with a “vichitra prani,” director Bodhayan Roychaudhury.

Raashii, who is known for her work in the projects like ‘Rudra’, ‘Farzi’, took to Instagram and dropped series of pictures wherein we can see her twinning with her girls.

Raashii and Vaani both are donning a white tee shirt and blue flared denims.While, Bodhayan, who is known for the movie ‘Sector 36’ is sporting a black and shorts.The group is smiling ear to ear as they pose for the lenses. The post was captioned: “Movie date with my girls and a vichitra prani.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii next has ‘Aranmanai 4’, ‘Yodha’, and ‘Methavi’ in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vaani, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’, next has ‘Raid 2’ and ‘Mandala Murders’ in her kitty.

