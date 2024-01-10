Raashii Khanna, Vaani Kapoor indulge in playful make-up tutorial session

Actress Raashii Khanna on Wednesday shared fun candid pictures with her friend Vaani Kapoor, giving a glimpse of their make-up tutorials. Taking to Instagram, Raashii, who has worked in the projects like ‘Rudra’, ‘Farzi’, ‘Oxygen’, ‘Madras Cafe’ and others, shared two mirror selfies from the vanity with Vaani.

In the pictures, Raashii is seen wearing a pastel pink sweater, and short checkered skirt. Vaani is sitting on a tall chair, and is donning a blue dress. The two are posing candidly for the lenses, and flaunting their smiles.

The pictures were captioned as: “This is what happens when you mix makeup tutorials with friendship and a camera.”

She gave the music of the track ‘Jaane Kyun’ sung by Vishal and Shekhar, from the movie ‘Dostana’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii next has ‘Aranmanai 4’, ‘Yodha’, and ‘Methavi’ in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Vaani, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’, next has ‘Raid 2’ and ‘Mandala Murders’ in her kitty.