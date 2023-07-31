scorecardresearch
Raghava Lawrence first look as Vettaiyan Raja from 'Chandramukhi 2' unveiled

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) The makers of ‘Chandramukhi 2’ have dropped the first look of Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja from the film, which also stars Kangana Ranaut.

Production banner Lyca Productions took to Twitter, to drop the look. Previously, Vettaiyan Raja was essayed by superstar Rajinikanth in the 2005 film.

Lyca Productions captioned the posters: “Back with double the swag and attitude! (wink emoji) Witness Vettaiyan Raja’s intimidating presence in @offl_Lawrence’s powerful first look from Chandramukhi 2…”

The poster features Raghava as Vettaiyan walking down the staircase of his palace. He is seen having a malicious smile on his face as he walks down.

Raghava expressed his love to Rajinikanth for the support in taking on this role.

“Thanks to Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth! Here’s presenting you the first look of Vettaiyan (crown emoji). I need all your blessings! Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!” he said.

Directed by P Vasu, the film will hit the theaters this year in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

‘Chandramukhi’ is a 2005 Tamil-language comedy horror film written and directed by P. Vasu. An official remake of the Kannada film ‘Apthamitra’, which itself is a remake of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

The film stars Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Prabhu, Vadivelu and Nayanthara in the principal roles along with an ensemble supporting cast. It revolves around a woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder that affects a family, and a psychiatrist who intends to solve the case while risking his life.

The movie was made based on the assasination of Kochu Kunju channar of Alummoottil, a prominent ezhava family in Kerala.

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
