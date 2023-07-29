scorecardresearch
Rajinikanth takes a Maldives break after ‘Lal Salaam’, calls it ‘my home’

By Agency News Desk
Rajinikanth takes a Maldives break after 'Lal Salaam'
Rajinikanth in Maldives

Megastar Thalaiva Rajinikanth was holidaying in the tropical paradise of the Maldives after completing his work for the upcoming film ‘Lal Salaam’ directed by his daughter Aishwarya.A few days back, the ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ actor flew into the archipelago to relax. Exclusive pictures from the Thalaiva’s 12-day vacation at the Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, which he said has “become my home”, have been accessed by IANS.

In the photos, we can see how he was accorded a grand welcome by the hotel staff with dhol beats and showering of rose petals. Rajinikanth is seen in donning a trademark black tee paired with off-white pants and white shoes.

Another picture of the Thalaiva shows him praising the chefs of the hotel, who dished up an eclectic mix of Lucknow Biryani, Malabari Chicken Curry and Fresh Fish Chettinad. The cooking staff stood in awe of the actor as he cuts a cake with them, writing words of appreciation in the diary.

One photo shows the actor joining his hands, flaunting a smile, and walking in a row with the staff. The pictures also shows some native women of Maldives dressed in their traditional attire.

The last photo shows him on a yacht, bidding adieu to the hotel staff. He is dressed in a white tee and a grey jogger. The mesmerising backdrop is a picturesque view of the sea.

Some time back, too, a photo of the actor from a beach in the Maldives had gone viral on social media. The fans had then praised Rajinikanth for his simple natural look in the picture, as one can see him wearing a red tee paired with black shorts rounded up with a fanny bag around his waist.

In ‘Lal Salaam’, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the Thalaiva will be seen in a cameo appearance as Moideen Bhai, the look of which has already been unveiled and created a massive buzz.

His much-anticipated next film ‘Jailer’, meanwhile, is a Tamil action comedy written and directed by Nelson, and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the title role of Muthuvel Pandian.

Gearing up for a grand release in theatres on August 10, ‘Jailer’ has a pan-India star cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Vinayakan, with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada cinema’s leading star Shiva Rajkumar playing cameos.

