Rajinikanth, 'Jai Bhim' director's next project announced, will release in 2024

Rajnikanth's next movie has been announced and will be directed by TJ Gnanvel.

By News Bureau

Superstar Rajnikanth’s next movie has been announced and will be directed by TJ Gnanvel. In the movie ‘Thalaivar 170’, sceduled to release in 2024, the actor is reportedly playing a Muslim Police Officer.

Lyca Productions on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that they will be producing the movie which will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, who gained spotlight with his National Award-winning Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’.

“We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with Superstar @rajinikanth for#Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan. Music by the sensational ‘Rockstar’@anirudhofficial,” read the tweet.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will soon complete shooting for his upcoming release ‘Jailer’.

